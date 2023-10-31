Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Two elderly cancer patients were robbed of Kshs 42,000 and their phones by robbers posing as DCI officers at Ronald Ngala Street in downtown Nairobi last week on Friday morning.

The victims, who are in their seventies, were on their way to a hospital for chemotherapy treatment when they were stopped by the impostors who claimed to be conducting a security operation.

The robbers then searched the victims and took their money and phones before fleeing in a police jeep.

The victims reported the incident to Kamukunji Police Station, but the officers on duty refused to record it.

The victims suspect that the robbers are working in cahoots with some policemen, as there are many CCTV cameras in the area that could have captured the crime.

They have appealed to the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, Prof. Kithure Kindiki to intervene and ensure that justice is served.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.