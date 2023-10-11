Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

The former Chelsea winger has been without a club since he was released by Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer having made just 76 appearances across four seasons at the club.

Following his Real Madrid departure, Hazard couldn’t secure a move to another, and has now decided to hang up his boots for good.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the former Chelsea star confirmed his decision to retire from the game for good.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star wrote: ‘You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time.

‘After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

‘I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

‘During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches, and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.

‘I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea, and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection.

‘A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors, and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

‘Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.

‘Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends’.

Hazard won the Premier League twice and the PFA Player of the Year award at Chelsea, and also secured two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Real Madrid.

However, the Belgian winger suffered 18 separate injuries during his spell in the Spanish capital, ruling him out of 95 games for club and country in that time.

At Chelsea, the Belgian notched 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues.

During his time with the Blues, Hazard also won two Europa League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup.

On an individual basis, Hazard was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season during the 2014–15 campaign.

He also won the Chelsea Player of the Year award on four separate occasions after his stunning displays on the wing for the Blues.

At Madrid, Hazard managed to claim six titles, having also won the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.