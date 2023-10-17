Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Former Chelsea player, John Mikel Obi, has called Eden Hazard, the laziest footballer he’s ever played alongside.

Mikel and Hazard played together for five seasons in Chelsea, from 2012, till Mikel left Stanford Bridge in 2016.

During their time at the club, they won a Premier League title, The UEFA Europa League and The FA Cup together in a trophy-laden career during their time at the club.

Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2018, but his time at the club was a failure as he was beset by injuries and poor form.

He eventually retired from football last month, claiming it’s time to drink a few more beers.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel described how training with the Belgian felt like.

“He is the laziest footballer I’ve ever seen in my life, but then, come the weekend, and he wins the man-of-the-match award, and then he comes in and shows everyone. He’s like, come on guys, you see,” the former midfielder said.

“If you look at him now, he’s lost a little weight, but when he was at Chelsea, the night before the game, after dinner, he’ll sit for like twenty minutes, eating his rice pudding. He likes his food,” Obi added.

Obi highlighted that despite Hazard’s faults in training, his performance during games were always premium.

“He then goes to bed, wakes up in the morning, shows up to the game by 3 pm, and produces. In training, he isolates himself and doesn’t really participate. He just smacks about, but then comes up with the goods on the weekends.”