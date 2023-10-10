Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials have arrested four traffic police officers suspected to be obtaining bribes from motorists.

The corrupt officers are stationed along the busy Thika-Garissa highway.

EACC officials conducted a raid following complaints from motorists and arrested the four led by the Deputy Base Commander.

See photos.

