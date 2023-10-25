Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has ordered the Kilifi County Government to terminate a Ksh103 million tender awarded to a local company to design and maintain an integrated revenue collection management system.

In a statement, the anti-graft body stated that investigations had revealed that the contracted company, a construction firm, does not have the capacity and experience to undertake revenue management and collection.

According to EACC’s statement, the company annexed documents belonging to a third party, a tech firm, ostensibly to ensure that it won the tender.

“In the premises, pending conclusion of investigations, we advise that you suspend implementation of the contract and the payment of the sum of Kshs. 103, 797,361.70 purportedly being in respect of purchase of the system,” read the statement in part.

“We further put you on notice that in the event of loss to the County Government, we shall hold each and every person involved personally responsible and take appropriate criminal and/or civil action,” further read the statement.

Further, the anti-graft body faulted the 25% revenue-sharing formula agreed between the county government and the contractor terming it exorbitant.

“It is further noteworthy that the said company is currently providing similar service to the County Government of Mombasa and the agreed rate of sharing is only 5%,” further read the statement.

EACC revealed that in a previous letter sent to Governor Gideon Mung’aro in August 2023, the agency had warned the county government against signing the agreement in favour of the successful bidder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST