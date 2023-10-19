Thursday, October 19, 2023 – 5 drunk teenagers were reportedly involved in a dawn accident at the Dennis Pritt roundabout.

It is believed that the heavily intoxicated teenagers were driving from a night club when the accident happened.

According to a social media user, they were over speeding and driving recklessly before the accident occurred.

The Mercedes Benz they were driving in was badly damaged on the front bumper, following the impact.

In the video taken on Thursday at around 5:15 am, members of the public can be seen milling around the vehicle.

Passersby were seen trying to rescue some of the teens who were still trapped inside the vehicle.

Watch the video.

