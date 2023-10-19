Thursday, October 19, 2023 – A 55-year-old Arkansas man was allegedly discovered “having sex with a stuffed animal” in a “rocking” car.

A deputy with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Midway Store and Lock, a commercial storage facility, at about 12:45 a.m. Oct. 8 to investigate the rocking vehicle.

“He stated that he observed that the vehicle was ‘rocking,’” an arrest affidavit stated.

When the deputy peered inside, he observed Theodore T. Morgavan III “having sex with a stuffed animal,” according to the document.

The sheriff’s office did not give any detail about what kind of animal it was

The deputy then found a purse containing “two marijuana pipes and one syringe” during a search of the car, while another deputy later found about 3 grams of methamphetamine in the purse.

He pleaded not guilty at his court appearance on Monday, Oct. 16.

The judge set Morgavan’s bond at $5,000 and he is due back in court on Oct. 30.