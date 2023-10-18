Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Shoppers at Shujaa Mall in Kayole were treated to dramatic scenes after a security guard supervisor confronted his juniors for returning to their workplace 5 minutes late after having a lunch break.

In the amateur video captured by a shopper, the ruthless supervisor is seen physically assaulting the guards and accusing them of laxity.

“ Unajua nini ilikuleta hapa?” he is heard asking one of the female guards, who tries to defend herself from the attack.

“Unanipigia nini?’’ she asks the supervisor as the violent confrontation continues.

Watch the video.

