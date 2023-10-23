Monday, October 23, 2023 – There was drama at Quiver Lounge in Kilimani after some spoilt rich kids incurred a bill of Ksh 72,000 and refused to pay.
The young revellers spent Saturday night indulging in expensive liquor at the high-end joint which was launched a few months ago and when they were ordered to clear the bill, they started causing a commotion.
According to an X-user who witnessed the drama, the management locked them in a room for hours, forcing their parents to intervene.
The concerned parents visited the entertainment joint and cleared the bill at around 2 PM on Sunday.
Check out tweets from an X-user who witnessed the drama.
