Friday, October 20, 2023 – There was drama in one of the estates in Nairobi’s Eastlands area after a lady caught her Nigerian boyfriend with another woman in his bedsitter.
The lady visited her boyfriend at night, only to find another woman inside.
In an amateur video taken by a neighbour and shared on social media, the lady is seen confronting her boyfriend as he shields the other woman.
“ Leave my house,” the man orders her as curious neighbours gather around to witness the night drama.
A watchman was forced to intervene and restore order as the couple engaged in a confrontation.
