Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Residents of Kitengela town were treated to dramatic scenes after two women were attacked by a swarm of bees after stealing.

Although details of the bizarre incident are still scanty, it is alleged that they stole from an unknown individual.

The victim sought the services of a witch doctor to smoke them out.

Photos and videos shared on social media show the two women walking in the streets while covered in a swarm of bees.

The residents followed them from behind while showering praises to the witch doctor.

It is alleged that the bees led them to where they conducted the theft.

See photos and video of the incident that almost brought business to a standstill in Kitengela town

