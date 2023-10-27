Friday, October 27, 2023 – A man had an altercation with his side chic at Tsavo apartments.

Word has it that the side chic refused to leave his house, yet his main chic was coming to visit him.

In the video, the man is seen having a heated argument with his side chic.

She confronts him and viciously attacks him.

“Why are you beating me up?” she is heard asking the man as he hands over her suitcase to her.

