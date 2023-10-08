Sunday, October 8, 2023 – There was drama at the Eldoret family court after a woman briefly interrupted the court session while protesting the ruling by a Principal Magistrate over her child upkeep case.

She had moved to court earlier this year to compel her baby daddy, who is a senior principal at a high school in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, to pay for all the needs of their two children.

However, the court decided that the man in question would only be paying for school fees and medical services for the minor.

The 25-year-old woman stood up in anger after the ruling and claimed that the decision was in favor of the man.

“There is no justice, there is no justice, I have been wronged, how will someone who was impregnated by a man older than her by twenty years be left to provide food, clothing, and other basic needs to two children? This is corruption,” said the woman while screaming in court.

She said it would have been a relief to her if the court would compel the man to pay for food and clothing for the children apart from school fees and give her at least Sh5,000 monthly for other expenses.

Court guards tried to whisk her away but she continued screaming and threatened to take off all her clothes.

“It is better that I die and not suffer with the children of someone who has left me with the burden of taking care of his children,” she ranted.

“This case is concerning the children. Where will I get the funds to raise the children? To get money for them to eat? I have to fend for two children who are still young. Now the question is, when they start school, where will the money come from?” she posed.

“I’ve declined the ruling. If he wants to, he can apply for custody and take them. I don’t want this anymore. Let it be 50/50. I already live with the children, so I have accomplished my 50 percent in terms of food, rent, clothing, and medication. So, I take care of all these responsibilities without him having to provide,’’ she further ranted.

The court clerk requested the woman to appeal the case if she was not satisfied with the ruling.

“Kindly take the ruling and read and if you are still not satisfied, you have a legal right to appeal,” the court clerk told her.

She vehemently objected to advice to appeal claiming that the entire court process has been corrupted.

“I will not appeal because, in the end, the process is corrupted,” she said.

Watch video.

