Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo, Raila Odinga, was on Friday forced to run for his dear life after Turkana county residents rejected him.

Raila was in Turkana County for the Turkana Cultural Festival that started on Thursday.

The meeting ended prematurely after the chaos.

It wasn’t immediately established what sparked off the chaos as the ODM boss is yet to speak.

It, however, emerged that Raila was denied a chance to speak at the Cultural Festival, forcing him to leave the podium.

Chaos erupted when the programme was prolonged with the traditional dances taking too long before the start of speeches.

This prompted Raila’s supporters to chant that he should be allowed to address the congregation.

It was at this point that they clashed with supporters of Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai at the event.

Security officers, however, managed to calm down the crowd.

Turkana Central MP Joseph Namuar took over the microphone and announced that the visitors from Nairobi should leave, in an apparent reference to Raila and his entourage.

Raila and his entourage left the event and later addressed the press at Lodwar Airstrip.

