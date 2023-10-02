Monday, October 2, 2023 – As the drama surrounding Akothee’s troubled marriage with Denis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer continues, it is now emerging that he hired three men from Pakistan to act as his relatives during dowry negotiations.

Akothee’s family thought that the men were related to Omosh, only to find out later that he had hired them.

The men jetted into the country in January this year for dowry negotiations.

Akothee even shared photos enjoying boat rides with them.

Little did she know that they had been hired by Omosh.

Vocal city lawyer Miguna Miguna was among the first people to raise alarm over Omosh’s chequered character.

However, Akothee hit back at Miguna and claimed that she took time before settling on Omosh.

The mother of five has hinted that her hyped marriage with Omosh has hit a snag through a long post on Instagram.

