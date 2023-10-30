Monday, October 30, 2023 – There was drama after an infuriated man stormed the home of his wife’s alleged mpango wa kando and torched his car.

Word has it that he caught the man red-handed chewing his wife and hatched a plan to teach him a lesson that he will never forget for destroying his marriage.

He stormed the man’s residence when he was asleep and torched his car.

He left the car burning and vanished.

In an amateur video shared on social media, neighbours can be seen trying to put out the fire.

One of the neighbours is heard asking,’’ Hii ni hasira gani?’’.

The man whose vehicle was torched is heard wailing as he watches his car burn.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.