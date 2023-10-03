Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – There was drama in Western Kenya after a man was roughed up for allegedly attempting to bribe a Vihiga Bullets player to compromise their upcoming National Super League match against Kisumu All Stars.

In a fast-trending video, the man believed to be an official of Bullets is seen pulling the suspected match-fixer from his car as he attempts to speed off.

He tries to plead for mercy but his pleas fall on deaf ears.

“Do not talk to me, I am struggling to put together a team and you come to do match-fixing. I struggle every day with this team but you are riding in a good car,” says the furious official.

“Last season, you messed up my team but today you will not leave. You have even come to the team’s camp to do match-fixing with this young man, destroying his future,’’ he further laments.

The man was reportedly arrested and taken to Booker Police Station in Mumias as investigations continue.

Match fixing has been rampant in Kenya in both the top flight and lower leagues where criminals take advantage of the low and delayed pay to compromise players and team officials into agreeing to their scheme in exchange for a quick buck.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

