Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Business was almost brought to a standstill in one of the shopping centres in Ukambani after a man allegedly sent a swarm of bees to his boss’s business after he failed to pay him.

A swarm of bees mysteriously invaded the boutique after the former employer warned his boss of dire consequences if he failed to pay him his dues.

Residents milled around to witness the bizarre incident while some recorded with their phones.

Cases of witchcraft are common in Ukambani.

