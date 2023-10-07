Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Drake has given away another designer Birkin bag to a female fan while on tour in Miami.

The singer was performing last week at the Kaseya Center when he spotted Nicolette Valenti singing along in the crowd, and eventually, he had his security deliver her a brown Birkin.

Drake picked her out between songs, but let the audience know he wasn’t blessing her with a bag because of her large breasts. Instead, he said it was because of the way she was singing all night.

In a video, Drake tells the audience he likes to make people’s days and Nicolete needs a brown Birkin to go with her brown top, and then security appears and hands her the bag.

Because Birkin bags are so expensive, Drake arranged for Nicolette to get a police escort out of the venue. Nicolette said Drake’s stage manager also made her text him to make sure he knew she made it home safely with the Birkin.

Recall that Drake also gave out a pink Birkin bag back in August during his tour stop in Los Angeles.