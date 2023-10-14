Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has commented on social media after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was chased out of a function in Turkana County on Friday.

Raila was in Turkana County for the Turkana Cultural Festival that started on Thursday.

The meeting ended prematurely after the chaos.

It wasn’t immediately established what sparked off the chaos as the ODM boss is yet to speak.

Reacting to the incident, Dr Aukot said it is a very big shame for Turkana residents to chase Raila Odinga who has been their fighter for the last 10 years.

Aukot further urged Turkana residents to have decorum since they seem to have been blinded by President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Aukot further urged the residents to remember that as they create animosity in the village, Ruto and Raila Odinga are dining together in Nairobi.

“To my Ng’iturkana brethren, watching this video disappoints me.

“The @RailaOdinga you today decided to demean publicly because of political expediency has been your darling for a long time.

“He has attended that event for the last 10 years. Let us not be used because of political expediency.

“Blind support to @UDAKenyawill cost you. Let us have some politics of decorum.

“In case you didn’t know, Baba and @WilliamsRuto are friends. You will never sit on their negotiation table,” Aukot wrote on his X platform.

