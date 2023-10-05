Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has condemned the killings of members of the Luo community in Sondu, along the Kisumu /Kericho border.

There have been ethnic clashes in Sondu, which claimed seven lives, while several others were injured.

Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has already termed the killings as sponsored by the government of President William Ruto.

Reacting to the killings on Thursday, Aukot said it is foolish for President William Ruto to send 1000 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission yet Luos are being massacred by Kalenjins in Sondu.

“Why are Luo people being killed in Sondu? Why?,” Aukot asked.

“Our brothers and sisters in Sondu are being killed. Yet our president, for whatever the wisdom is, wants to deploy 1000 police officers to Haiti?,” Aukot added.

