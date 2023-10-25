Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Dr. David Ndii, has shared his thoughts on social media after Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Dr. Kamau Thugge, said the Kenyan Shilling is in a free fall because it had been overvalued by 25 percent in the last six years.

Commenting on his X platform on Wednesday, Ndii noted that Thugge is right about the overvaluation of Kenyan shilling, saying he spoke about the issue five years ago.

The Oxford-trained economist said that the previous regime under the leadership of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former CBK governor, Dr. Patrick Njoroge, burnt $2b of reserves propping up the Kenyan shilling.

“What Dr. Thugge said about CBK propping up KSh shouldn’t be news. I wrote about it 5 years ago.

“The CBK under Njoroge burnt $2b of reserves propping up Shilling”, Ndii wrote on his social media page.

Ndii wrote in The Elephant blog an article titled Shopping Mall Economics: A Note In The Value of Kenya Shilling in 2018.

