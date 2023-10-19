Thursday October 19, 2023 – 13 DCI officers from the disbanded Special Services Unit (SSU), one officer from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and one from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) were officially charged with the abduction of two Indian nationals and a Kenyan in July 2022.

In a statement to Kenyans, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Renson Ingonga claimed the 15 plotted the abduction of Mohammed Zaid Sami, Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and Nicodemus Mwania Mwange.

The accused officers were Peter Muthee, IP James Kibosek, Cpl Joseph Kamau, Cpl David Chepchieng, Cpl Joseph Mwenda, Cpl John Mwangi, Hillary Limo, Pe Stephen Luseno, Pe Simon Muhuga, Pc Paul Njogu, Pe/Drv Boniface Otieno, Pe Elikana Njeru, Pe Fredrick Thuku, John Wanjiku and Michael Kiplangat.

The two foreigners were linked to the presidential campaign of President William Ruto.

Mwania was their taxi driver when the incident occurred.

Following the investigations against the officers in the case, the DPP linked them to the disappearance of the foreigners and their driver.

Some of the charges against the suspects include abduction with intent to murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and subjecting the victims to cruel inhumane, and degrading treatment.

They were also charged with forgery of official documents among other offenses.

According to documents from the Kahawa Law Courts, the officers who were on motorbikes and a few vehicles trailed the victims, intercepted their cars, and abducted them.

DPP Ingonga asked the court to deny the accused bail owing to the seriousness of the matter.

They will be detained at the Kiambu GK Prison pending the ruling on bond set for November 3rd at Kahawa Law Courts.

The two foreigners have been missing for over one year with family members appealing to the Government and security bodies to intervene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST