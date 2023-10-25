Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended murder charges for the teenage girl who was accused of killing former Nairobi Hospital Finance Director, Eric Maigo at his home in Woodley, Nairobi.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Gilbert Shikwe on Wednesday, marked the miscellaneous file as closed after the prosecution said they had concluded their investigations against the suspect.

The girl has, however, yet to be charged as the charge sheet has not been uploaded.

On Wednesday last week, police were allowed to continue detaining the suspect citing that she was facing a serious offence.

While granting the request, the court said it was crucial that police conclude investigations as the CCTV footage was yet to be analysed.

“I allow the prosecution to continue holding the suspect for 7 more days as DNA samples from the blood-stained clothes from the suspect is yet to be concluded,” the magistrate said.

The suspect has been in police custody for almost a month as police sought to investigate her role in the death of Maigo.

The girl was arrested on September 26, at the Olympic area within Kibera.

Maigo is said to have picked the girl at night to satisfy his manly needs but she later turned out to be his killer.

