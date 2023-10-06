Friday, October 6, 2023 – A 30-year-old woman died by suicide in Meru, hours before her elder sister’s funeral.

According to reports, the body of the deceased lady identified as Irene Makandi was found hanging from a tree outside her father’s house as mourners prepared to go to the mortuary to collect the remains of her elder sister, Fridah Karwiro.

She left a suicide note apologizing to her parents and relatives for the pain she had caused them.

“Dad and mum, you loved and cared for me so much and in return, I have caused you such pain.

“I am very sorry and pray to God to grant you peace of mind.

“To family and friends, relatives and the entire community, I am so sorry on behalf of my parents and family,” part of the suicide read.

She requested to be buried in the same grave as her sister and with the same clothes she was wearing when she committed suicide.

“Please AIPCA pastors, naomba kuzikwa na (I would like to be buried with) Fridah in the same grave today vile tu nimevalia saa hii (in the clothes I am currently wearing). No coffin. Today’s burial should continue as planned,” read the instructions on the note.

Irene arrived from Nairobi on Saturday and had been actively involved in the burial arrangements for her sister.

She was the treasurer of the burial preparation but on Wednesday evening, she handed over the duties to another member saying that she was feeling exhausted.

“Irene was the treasurer of the burial preparation committee but handed over the duties to another member on Wednesday evening, saying that she was feeling exhausted. Though she appeared fatigued, there was no sign of depression and we are all shocked and saddened by the turn of events,” a member of the burial committee said.

The area chief held a meeting with the family and agreed on Makandi’s wishes.

However, they decided that her remains could not be interred without a coffin.

“We agreed to honour her wish that the burial proceed as planned and that she be buried in the same grave with her sister. However, we decided that her remains could not be interred without a coffin,” the chief said.

