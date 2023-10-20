Friday, October 20, 2023 – A lady has been spitting in her colleague’s supplements for a week before she was busted.
The victim got curious after items started disappearing mysteriously in the office and decided to review the CCTV cameras installed in the office.
As he was reviewing the CCTV, he spotted his female colleague spitting in his supplements.
She has reportedly been doing that for a week.
Watch the CCTV footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
