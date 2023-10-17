Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has put President William Ruto on notice amid his bromance with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

In a video that has surfaced online, Gachagua publicly raised concerns over potential political divisions between him and Ruto, asserting his expectations that the country’s top leader will not betray the Mount Kenya community.

In the video, Gachagua can be heard offering a stern caution to President Ruto against the possibility of betraying the people of the Central region, especially in light of the robust support Ruto received in the 2022 general elections.

Gachagua, who appeared to be addressing a congregation in a church setting, emphasised the importance of trust and the aversion to betrayal within the Mount Kenya community.

“And since we are wise people, one thing we dislike is betrayal…If you betray us, we will hate you,” Gachagua stated in reference to Ruto.

He emphasised that the Mount Kenya community had wholeheartedly supported Dr. Ruto, even though he hails from a different region.

“William Ruto was betrayed. We voted for him, even though he is not from our region. We don’t like betrayal…We said this one that has been betrayed, this one you are tormenting, this one you are belittling. This is the one we will uplift to show you we don’t like betrayal.”

“And we did that. And here we are, waiting for this day with President William Ruto (referring to the upcoming 2027 election) so that we can settle it. We have no problem, if we like someone, we like them, if we reject you, we have rejected you,” he stated.

It is worth noting that prior to his election as President in 2022, William Ruto had pledged not to subject his deputy to the challenges he faced while serving as Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy.

