Monday, October 16, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff, Felix Koskei, has hinted at a possible handshake between President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service at St. Luke ACK Church Ndara Koluoch in Asembo, Siaya County, Koskei stated that it was likely that Ruto and Raila will hammer a deal.

Koskei, who is one of Ruto’s trusted allies, noted that the duo had worked together in the past, and there was no reason to prevent them from doing the same now.

He remarked that Nyanza and Rift Valley had a millennium-old bond and that is why it was inevitable for the two leaders to unite.

“I do not want to talk much because of my position, but you already understand what I am saying,” the Chief of Staff remarked.

To prove that Ruto was keen to work with Raila, he explained that the president had given a brief to all government officials to develop every part of the country without discrimination.

“You have seen the President visiting the region and holding a cabinet meeting in Kisumu. It is a sign that the government is getting closer to the region,” he explained.

Koskei is continuing the charm offensive started by Ruto during his meet-the-people tour in Nyanza region last week.

“I was Raila’s ardent supporter and I and others came together and we supported him but unfortunately we never got the presidency,” Ruto, while touring Homa Bay County, remarked on his relationship with Raila.

“I have voted for Baba and I am calling on him to support me in 2027.”

This comes even as Raila has hinted at supporting Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for President come 2027.

