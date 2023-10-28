Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Chochoo a close friend and former manager of veteran actor, John Okafor fondly known as Mr Ibu has countered claims of the actor being dead.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Chochoo revealed that Mr Ibu is alive and is expected to go for surgery on Saturday or early Sunday morning.

He said;

“He has been dying online for about two months now. I don’t know where they are getting the news from because online he is already dead but offline he is still alive. He is having another operation either today or tomorrow morning. I was his former manager but we are still very close. Online he is dead already but he is very much alive in reality.”

Making a clarification on report of Mr Ibu getting amputated, Chochoo said;

“He has had some complications based on his health but this time he is battling with diabetes. Contrary to reports online that they want to cut off his leg, the doctors advised him to cut off two toes because they have been affected by the illness because they were getting rotten.”