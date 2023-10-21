Saturday, October 21, 2023 – A Beverly Hills, California, doctor was fired over disturbing anti-Semitic social media posts, where he called Zionists ‘genocidal, demonic, greedy, pedophilic r****ds.’

Dr. Andrew Thierry, 46, was sacked from his position as Chief Medical Officer of ExpertMRI after the company was made aware of his inflammatory comments.’Zionists are gynocidal, demonic, greedy, pedophilic r****ds. Change my mind, Thierry tweeted on his now deleted X account.

‘The only thing Zionists are Superior at are lies, deceit and genocide,’ he wrote in another tweet on Tuesday, October 17.

ExpertMRI announced the decision to terminate Thierry on Instagram, expressing their disapproval in Thierry’s actions, a week after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel killing 1,400 people.

‘Expert MRI is aware of the disturbing, anti-Semitic comments posted by Dr. Andrew Thierry on his personal X/Twitter account. Effective immediately, Dr. Thierry is no longer Chief Medical Officer of ExpertMRI and will not be affiliated with the company in any capacity moving forward.’

As stated previously, ExpertMRI emphatically condemns antisemitism as well as any other expression of hate, all of which are contrary to the company’s and its owners’ core values.’

‘We encourage all our staff to always show empathy and compassion in both their professional and personal lives. We sincerely apologize as a accompany to any individuals who were hurt or affected by Dr. Thierry’s pots and want to reinforce that such behavior is not tolerated at ExpertMRI in any way, shape or form.’

Thierry posted an ‘apology’ after getting called out for his alarming comments – claiming those who were offended by his hateful words, took it ‘the wrong way.’

‘I apologize if anyone interpreted my words the wrong way. I love everyone which includes Jews and all God’s children,’ he wrote

‘I am most critical of my own government and all the other wars the US is involved in. I apologize if I offended anyone. I only have love in my heart, which breaks any time innocent humans suffer.’