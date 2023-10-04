Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Zachary Njeru has published new amendments to the National Construction Authority Act of 2011 that provide guidelines for the registration of construction technicians and their engagement in construction works.

In the amendment regulations published yesterday, some contractors will be locked out of multi-million projects owing to their experience and academic qualifications.

For instance, only building contractors with Bachelor’s degree holders will undertake projects valued at Ksh750 million and above.

Building contractors with Diplomas on the other hand will be allowed to undertake projects valued between Ksh100 million to Ksh500 million.

Certificate holders will undertake projects valued at Ksh50 million while those with trade certification will undertake projects with a value of Sh20 million and below.

Engineers with a bachelor’s degree will undertake projects valued between Ksh1.2 to Ksh2.5 billion. Their diploma counterparts will not undertake projects exceeding the Ksh750 million tag.

Certificate engineers had a cap of Ksh50 million put on them as those with Trade Test qualifications can only take projects worth Ksh20 million and below.

On the other hand, Bachelor’s Degree holders in Electrical engineering will be allowed to undertake projects above Ksh75 million while their diploma counterparts were limited to projects between Ksh10 to 40 million.

Likewise, those with Bachelor’s degrees in Mechanical engineering will undertake projects above Ksh75 million. Diploma holders will on the other hand undertake projects valued between Ksh10 million to Ksh40 million.

Certificate and trade test experts are automatically disqualified from undertaking such projects.

On the construction of swimming pools, only degree holders will undertake projects above Ksh 30 million. Diploma holders will undertake similar projects valued between Ksh5 to Ksh15 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST