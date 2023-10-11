Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has filed a petition at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Disputes Resolutions Committee to remove Cleophas Malala as the party’s Secretary General.

In the petition which UDA was named as an interested party, Khalwale accused Malala of taking advantage of his position to exploit the situations that would be beneficial to him at the detriment of the Petitioners and other party members.

He also accused Malala of usurping the powers and functions of the National Elections Board, the only organ within the party that is mandated to deal with the matters of internal party elections.

“The Petitioners will suffer irreparable personal loss and prejudice if the Honorable Committee does not intervene,” read the statement in part

Khalwale lamented that the respondent had hired regional and county managers to conduct the forthcoming grassroots elections which are scheduled to take place on December 9, 2023.

The aggrieved argued that the decision to hire was made without any evidence of consultation with other key party organs such as the National Executive Committee and the National Elections Board.

As a result, Khalwale asked the committee to issue an injunction to restrain Malala from exercising the functions of the Office of the Secretary-General of UDA.

Khalwale filed the petition alongside Walter Mkinginyi Trenk.

The petition comes weeks after Malala and Khalwale fell out after the latter challenged the former’s directive asking all parties allied to UDA to dissolve their outfits and join the ruling coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST