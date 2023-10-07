Saturday, October 07, 2023 – A woman has recounted how she was discouraged from studying medicine by her gynaecologist.

The X user explained that her mother recently confessed to asking the doctor to convince her to study medicine when she was about to join university at 16.

But, rather than convince her, the doctor discouraged her. She said the doctor told her that being a doctor is so much work for little pay.

She added that the conversation was “weird” and “confusing” at the time.

The X user said her mother was disappointed during their recent conversation when she told her that the gynaecologist did the opposite of what she asked her to do.

See below.