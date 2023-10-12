Thursday, October 12, 2023 – The family of 27-year-old Mercy Cherop Nyamasia is living in agony after she went missing.

According to Mercy’s father, David Kipkoech, she closed her beauty shop located in the Pipeline area late at night but never went to her house.

“All her telephones went dead after failing to turn up at home. We have recorded her missing report at Villa Police Station in Pipeline,” he said.

According to a social media user, Mercy was last seen with a man said to be a KDF officer before she disappeared.

He is described as a tall guy.

The KDF officer was reportedly looking for Mercy before she disappeared mysteriously.

Below are photos of the missing lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.