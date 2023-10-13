Friday, October 13, 2023 – Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has accused United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, of undermining President William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday, Barasa alleged that Malala has been attempting to question the performance of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

“There are complaints from every part of this country. When you have a secretary-general asking a Prime Cabinet Secretary to explain what he has brought from the national government in a manner that suggests he has failed.

“You are simply deflecting the tyres of your party leader without knowing. If you asked, the MCAs are threatened by flying letters,” Barasa said.

Barasa said that Malala should behave like an evangelist in wooing those who do not believe in the UDA party instead of dividing party members.

“You are supposed to behave like an evangelist as the SG. You preach to people who do not confess to our political faith to bring them into our party so that our party expands. And you do it with neutrality,” he added.

