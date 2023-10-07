Saturday, October 07, 2023 – American rapper Sexyy Red has denied leaking her sex tape on social media.

Reacting to the claim on Thursday, October 5, the rapper described the leak as “goofy shit”, adding that her close friends would know the move wasn’t in her character.

Sexyy’s social media has been centered around controversy as of late. It was recently discovered she was hanging with a local Atlanta rapper after he posted them together, with many speculating it was done without her permission.

It’s unclear if he’s the same dude in the leaked video.

