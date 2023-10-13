Friday, October 13, 2023 – The family of 19-year-old Faith Wanjiru is crying for justice after she died under mysterious circumstances at White House Apartments in Ruaka, during a night party with friends.
Wanjiru was communicating with friends on WhatsApp on the fateful day she died but at around 10 PM, she went mute.
Her family was called a few hours later and informed that she had died by suicide by jumping off the 7th floor.
However, her family disputes the suicide theory.
There was reportedly a commotion in the apartment where she was partying with friends.
It is alleged that one of the party attendants threw her off the apartment after a quarrel.
Neighbours confirmed that they heard a commotion in the apartment before Faith fell and hit the ground.
Watch the CCTV footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>