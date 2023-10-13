Friday, October 13, 2023 – The family of 19-year-old Faith Wanjiru is crying for justice after she died under mysterious circumstances at White House Apartments in Ruaka, during a night party with friends.

Wanjiru was communicating with friends on WhatsApp on the fateful day she died but at around 10 PM, she went mute.

Her family was called a few hours later and informed that she had died by suicide by jumping off the 7th floor.

However, her family disputes the suicide theory.

There was reportedly a commotion in the apartment where she was partying with friends.

It is alleged that one of the party attendants threw her off the apartment after a quarrel.

Neighbours confirmed that they heard a commotion in the apartment before Faith fell and hit the ground.

Watch the CCTV footage.

