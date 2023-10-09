Monday, October 9, 2023 – Was Silas Jakakimba duped even after dumping Raila Odinga and declaring his support for President Ruto?
Well, netizens believe he is the subject of discussion in this juicy scoop published in the Star newspaper.
He reportedly expected to be appointed as an envoy during the recent appointments.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
