Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – A Kenyan man is accused of faking his own death after conning a lady Ksh 2.5 million.

Evans Muriithi used to run a money transfer business in Dubai where the victim entrusted him with a transfer of Ksh 2.5 million since they had done business together several times.

He reportedly stole the money in August this year and fled to Kenya.

It is now emerging that he faked his own death a few weeks ago.

According to reports, Evans conspired with his family to fake his death after Kesh reported the matter to the police.

He has reportedly fled to Uganda after learning that police were looking for him.

His family even had the audacity to share photos of his fake burial on social media.

