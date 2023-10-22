Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Samantha Woll, President of a Detroit synagogue has been found dead outside her home in Lafayette Park neighbourhood.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at around 6.30am on Saturday October 21, after she was found lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. The police said the motive is still unclear.

Corporal Dan Donakowski, of the Detroit Police Department said;

“While at the scene, police officers observed a trail of blood leading officers to the victim’s residence, which is where the crime is believed to have occurred.”

Detroit Police Chief James White also said the killing has left many unanswered questions. He asked the public to be patient as investigators examine all available evidence.

White said;

“Over the course of the last several hours, the Detroit Police Department has mobilised many of its resources and has been leveraging every law enforcement and community resource it has to help further the investigation.”

As of Saturday afternoon, police were still in the area where Woll was killed, an upscale townhome district designed by the famed architect Mies van der Rohe. The adjoining properties were surrounded by caution tape and a Michigan State Police K-9 was seen sniffing in bushes.

Ms Woll spent much of her career in state and local politics, working on or managing campaigns including those of Nessel, state Sen. Stephanie Chang, and Denzel McCampbell, who ran for Detroit City Clerk.

She led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022 and was a former aide to Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.