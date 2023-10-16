Monday, October 16, 2023 – A consignment of cannabis sativa worth over Sh11 million has been recovered, following an intelligence-led operation conducted by DCI sleuths augmented by their general duty counterparts in Kisii County.

During the afternoon recovery, the officers who were on active patrol had sighted a white Toyota Prado that was loaded with a suspicious consignment heading towards Kilgoris town.

The officers signaled the driver of the vehicle to stop but he defied the orders and sped off at breakneck speed and upon reaching Magena area, he made a quick U-turn back towards Kanyenye.

When realized that he was being trailed by our men, he abandoned the vehicle within Metembe area and escaped on foot.

The vehicle was towed to Kenyeye Police Station and a detailed search was conducted.

Six sacks and fifteen bales of leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa all weighing 379Kgs were recovered.

The illegal consignment together with the vehicle were all placed in police custody pending further investigations.

