Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Details of the dramatic Sunday night raid that led to the death of one of Nairobi’s most wanted gangsters identified as Kadan have emerged.

Detectives from the Operation Support Unit raided his home in Kasarani and caught him flat-footed.

In a desperate attempt to evade capture, the notorious gangster used his wife and two young children as human shields.

The detectives found themselves in a difficult situation, reluctant to fire back due to the presence of the children and their mother.

Taking advantage of the hesitation, the gangster opened fire, wounding three officers in the stomach and legs.

Their fourth colleague was able to shoot the suspect through the window and rescue the shocked family.

After neutralizing the threat, the officers ensured the safety of the suspect’s wife and children.

One of the injured officers succumbed to injuries on Monday night while the rest are still receiving treatment.

Police said he was shot in the thigh and died from complications when the bullet hit his nerves.

A Ceska pistol stolen from a police officer in Yala town was recovered from the slain gangster.

The firearm was linked to violent robberies in different parts of the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.