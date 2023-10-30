Monday October 30, 2023 – At least 80 families in Kayole are set to be rendered homeless after a private developer moved to court seeking to evict them.

The private developer asked the court to grant him a demolition order for at least 80 families from the land in Nyama Villa Estate, Kayole.

Speaking yesterday, an official from Muthithi Investments explained the demolition would only target 80 homeowners.

According to the official, the owners had failed to comply with the land sale agreement they signed after a court ruled they were the rightful owners of the land.

The investment company argued that the 80 homes had failed to honour the payment agreement.

“We will demolish the house of the 80 not because we want but because we have had enough,” an official from the company stated.

The demolition exercise on the land was halted in 2018 after former President Uhuru Kenyatta pleaded with the developers to come to an agreement with the homeowners.

Following Uhuru’s intervention, the company subdivided the land into at least 304 plots and asked those occupying it to pay.

However, some of the occupants have failed to comply.

“120 of the occupants are continuing with their payments as agreed upon,” he added.

The land in question is about 20 acres and has been in court cases for over a decade.

Land grabbing cases in the country have been on the rise with innocent buyers losing their land.

Early this month, occupants of the land owned by East African Portland Cement (EAPC Plc) in Machakos were left counting losses after the government demolished their homes.

Others occupying the land owned by the late businessman Gerishon Kirima may also be evicted if an agreement is not reached before December 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST