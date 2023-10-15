Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Neno Evangelism Ministry Founder, Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a, has issued a strong warning to degree holders, advising them to refrain from attending his church.

Maina’s warning comes amid a government proposal to regulate churches and require pastors to have a basic education in theology. In the captured video from his church, the man of God expressed his concerns.

“Degree holders, don’t come to where I am preaching. Go to your churches where you attend short services of two minutes.

“You can’t control spiritual matters. Those learned people, let’s respect one another. David was not learned and even the prophets he anointed were not learned,” he said.

Ng’ang’a further accused educated individuals of having a negative impact on the world, particularly regarding issues like homosexuality.

“The learned people have ruined the world. They are the ones who have brought up this issue of homosexuality. The judges approved homosexuality, and you saw it,” he said.

