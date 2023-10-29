Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Media personality, Debola Williams and wife, Kehinde, have welcomed a baby girl.

The new dad shared the good news on his Instagram page today October 29.

He wrote;

‘12:14 pm| 09 | 03

AriolaOluwa Ava Oluwateniola Adebola-Williams arrived.

Like her name, we have truly seen the wealth of God, it is marvelous in our sight.

It’s really raining babies this season, may God answer all those who seek.

May it also rain the birth of ideas, businesses, promotions and new levels of glory for all despite the times!”

Congrats to them!