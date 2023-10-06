Friday, October 6, 2023 – Detectives have launched investigations into the death of Vera Sidika’s friend and fellow socialite Janet Aziza alias Aziza Frisby, who was found dead at her apartment in Kileleshwa.

The 28-year-old socialite with Tanzanian roots was found dead on Wednesday morning with no visible injuries after having a night party with friends.

Her roommate told police that they spent Tuesday night having drinks with friends before Aziza retired to her room alone.

On Wednesday morning, she failed to wake up, prompting her roommate to go and wake her up, only to discover that she was unresponsive.

She immediately called an ambulance but when the medical personnel arrived at the apartment, they confirmed that Aziza was already dead.

Police visited the scene and picked up some of the drinks that the deceased was taking with friends as investigations began to establish if there was foul play.

Socialite Vera Sidika was among the first celebrities to mourn Aziza.

Vera hinted that someone jealous was behind Aziza’s death.

“I can promise you one thing, that girl’s star is too bright they couldn’t take it anymore. They had to finish her and we will get to the bottom of this. Jealousy everywhere.

“I know for sure what that city has turned into. You can’t trust nobody,’’ she wrote.

