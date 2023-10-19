Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Detectives have launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to be behind the abduction of Joseph Ndegwa Kamau, a renowned land seller in Nairobi and its environs.

Ndegwa was abducted on Thursday last week at a carwash in Komarock.

The missing businessman is said to have gotten into a deal with the suspect to sell a plot in Kitengela.

However, the suspect who is on the run opted out and started demanding a refund of Ksh.350,000.

Kamau had promised to pay the money by Thursday this week.

On the day he was abducted, he visited a social joint at the Komarock junction.

He was to meet some business associates as his vehicle got cleaned.

As he was leaving his car, three men armed with a pistol abducted him and bundled him into a double cabin pick-up.

Detectives are zeroing in on the suspect who issued threats to the businessman before he was kidnapped.

The suspect was summoned by detectives on Monday but he did not turn up.

A plan was set up to arrest him on Tuesday but he managed to escape.

The suspect is still making calls to the family asking for his money.

DCI officers are analyzing phone records of the businessman to establish whether they can trace his whereabouts.

