Friday, October 13, 2023 – Singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, have been spotted with their set of twins.

A video of the couple leaving a hospital in Atlanta, USA, with their bundles of joy have been shared online.

In the video Chioma could be seen sitting inba wheelchair clutching her two babies while Davido stood by her beaming with joy.

Also, a voice could be heard saying “ Grandpa is the photographer. Hello Atlanta, hello world, we are having our first ride in Grandpa’s Bently.”

Davido and Chioma reportedly welcomed their twin babies on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Congrats to them!

Watch the video below