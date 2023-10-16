Monday, October 16, 2023 – Football icon, David Beckham and a host of footballers were in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday October 16 to pay their respects at the funeral of former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson’s late wife, Lady Cathy Ferguson.

Lady Cathy’s service was held at St Andrew’s Cathedral on Monday morning.

She passed away earlier this month aged 84.

Beckham, 48, was joined by fellow Manchester United heroes including Darren Fletcher, 39, Gary Neville, 48, Nicky Butt, 48, Michael Carrick, 42, Ji Sung Park, 42, Bryan Robson, 66, and Steve Bruce, 62.

Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish, 72, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, 50, and ex-Rangers assistant Archie Knox, 76, were also at the service.

Sir Alex followed his late wife’s coffin out of the cathedral before shaking his hands with Canon Andrew McKenzie who conducted the service.

