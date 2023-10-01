Sunday, October 01, 2023 – English football legend, David Beckham and his wife, Victoria opened up on past infidelity rumours in a new docuseries that will be airing on Netflix.

This was disclosed by the Director of BECKHAM, a four-part series about the footballer’s life on and off the pitch which will premiere next week. He stated that “it wasn’t pleasant” to ask David to discuss rumours about allegations of once being unfaithful.

The couple have been in love since meeting in 1997, tying the knot in 1999 and welcoming four children together. While the happy couple may have one of the strongest marriages in showbiz these days, claims David had indulged in extra-martial affairs plagued the pair during the early 2000s.

In April 2004, the now defunct News of the World published claims by David’s former personal assistant Rebecca Loos that they had an extramarital affair. Rebecca claimed the affair took place after she was assigned to look after David in Spain following his transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2003.

Rebecca alleged her romantic dalliance with Becks took place over the course of four months, with wife Victoria unaware. The now 46-year-old’s claims were never verified and David blasted his former assistant’s allegations as “ludicrous” at the time, but never launched legal action against either Rebecca or the News of the World.

Though they’ve denied the allegation in the past, they’ve kept quiet about the past scandals, until now. The iconic couple both discuss their relationship in the new Netflix series, with director Fisher Stevens seemingly confirming no subject was off limits when it came to probing questions.

Fisher said;

“It wasn’t pleasant, but we got into it. For me, I approached it as ‘How did your marriage stay together?’ and you’ll see how he responds. I talked with both of them about the difficulties they went through.”

BECKHAM producer John Battsek also disclosed that Victoria was quizzed about possible marriage troubles. Battsek said;

“They were both signed up to telling us whatever we wanted to know. I’m sure you’ll say, ‘Of course you would say that.’ But they were. There was no ‘You will not ask that or do that’. Fisher and I thought that might be the case, but we were clear from the start that we would only do this if we could go in any direction we wanted. And we did.”